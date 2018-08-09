Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of avoiding child support

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the once power couple of Hollywood had separated two years ago and things have gone downhill for them ever since. The divorce seems to have taken a sour turn as court documents filed by Jolie reportedly claimed that Pitt has not paid any ‘meaningful’ child support for over a year and a half. The actor is also said to be planning to get a court order for retroactive funds.

According to the court documents obtained by NBC News, Jolie’s lawyer wrote: "(Pitt) has a duty to pay child support. As of present, (Pitt) has paid no meaningful child support since separation." However, a person close to the situation anonymously disputed the claim that Pitt was not financially responsible for the kids, reported USA Today. They went on to add that Pitt had fulfilled his commitments.

"The aim of Angelina's routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children," Jolie’s spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, told USA TODAY.

Jolie had filed for divorce in September 2016 and had said their split was ‘for the health of the family.’ The duo, in January 2017, stated that they’ll be handling the divorce privately and that they’ll work to reunite their family.