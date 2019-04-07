Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Irrfan Khan’s wife, Radhika Madan confirms accidentally

Abhishek Singh April 07 2019, 11.09 pm April 07 2019, 11.09 pm

On Friday, actor Irrfan Khan started shooting for his next film titled Angrezi Medium. The actor was lying low post his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment in the United Kingdom. Angrezi Medium is the sequel of 2017 release Hindi Medium which had the actor playing the titular role. Irrfan is now all set to reprise his character of Raj Batra in the film and you will be happy to know that Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan too is a part of the project. The revelation has been made by Radhika Madan who plays a pivotal role in the film.

The actor on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard from the sets of the film. Radhika was excited to share the news with the world that she has begun shooting for the film in Udaipur She will be playing Irrfan’s reel life daughter in the film. At the same time, she also accidentally revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in by the makers as the film's leading lady.

While it was earlier being speculated that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached by the makers of the film to star opposite Irrfan but nothing was confirmed. However, going by Radhika's post, we can derive that Bebo is very much a part of this project.

Earlier on Friday, the makers shared pictures from the sets of the film in which we saw Irrfan Khan posing with his co-star Deepak Dobrial, director Homi Adjania and others.

What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/ANlJh1uX3x — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) April 5, 2019

With Kareena’s addition to the film, we are surely waiting for the film to hit the screens.