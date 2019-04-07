image
  2. Entertainment
Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hindi Medium, Homi Adjania, Bollywood, Entertainment

Entertainment

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan’s latest post confirms that Kareena Kapoor Khan is part of Irrfan’s next

Accidentally or not, Radhika Madan confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the heroine of Irrfan Khan's comeback movie Angrezi Medium.

back
Angrezi MediumBollywoodEntertainmentHindi MediumHomi AdjaniaIrrfan KhanKareena Kapoor Khanradhika madan
nextSuhana Khan’s viral photo is infectious, thanks to her million dollar smile

within