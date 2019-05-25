Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle in London, see pic

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 4.14 pm May 25 2019, 4.14 pm

If there's one actor in Bollywood who ages better than wine, it is Anil Kapoor. He can give any young actor a run for their money when it comes to being an out and about enthu cutlet. He was last seen on the silver screen alongside daughter Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and we still see the same passion in him with regards to acting. But out of the many roles he has portrayed on the celluloid, one which took him to the Oscars was the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire. Now, you might be thinking, why are we remembering a 2008 film? It's because Anil recently met Boyle and his excitement saw no bounds.

Taking to his Twitter account, Anil Kapoor shared a photo featuring Danny Boyle and himself. Elaborating on the same, Anil wrote in his tweet how he caught up with Danny in London where their conversations were about family, friends and the future. The actor further revealed that his talks with Danny are always insightful. Not just this, Mr Kapoor also wished the filmmaker all the best for the upcoming film, Yesterday. This Hollywood flick is said to revolve around a struggling singer and songwriter namely Jack Malik whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, but after a bus accident, the lad becomes an overnight sensation.

Have a look at the tweet and photo shared by Anil Kapoor below:

Catching up with #DannyBoyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future...Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon! pic.twitter.com/R5paBIHJeX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2019

