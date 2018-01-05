Anil Kapoors son aims for gold as he begins prep for the Bindra biopic

The year 2018 will see Bollywood in a biopic spree with several stars lining up to portray real-life characters on reel. Joining the list will be Anil Kapoor’s son, Harshvardhan Kapoor. The one-movie-old star will essay Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra. A photo shared by the star on his social media shows that the star will not be alone in his first biopic journey, as Bindra himself will be by his side to perfect his act.

The post shared by Kapoor even revealed the title of the biopic, named after the shooter himself, Bindra. The ace shooter was present for the first script reading session indicating that he will be closely overlooking the production of the film. Kapoor seems to be trying hard to perfect the part. Daddy Anil Kapoor could not contain his pride on his son’s second film as he too took to social media to share his happiness.

Keeping true to his story was our main goal and I am glad we could achieve that. The first reading of the script was surely a memorable moment for all of us! Thank you @Abhinav_Bindra for believing in us! Can’t wait to start shooting now! @HarshKapoor_ #BindraTheBiopic https://t.co/XAgbbrG0s1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 5, 2018

The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer, who also wrote the film with Abhay Koranne. It is being produced by Anil Kapoor’s home production, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Kapoor was last seen in his 2016 debut film, Mirzya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie saw Kapoor cast opposite newbie Saiyami Kher but it tanked at the box office leaving him with few offers. As Kapoor gets ready for his second film, we can only wish he hits the target this time with Bindra.