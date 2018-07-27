Anita Hassanandani pushes up her Naagin flex by notches with this video

The arena just got bigger! Bollywood beauties are no longer ruling the internet with their workout moves, the TV actresses have arrived with a panache. The likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor may strut around with bods that can give men fantasies and women goals (some jealousy included), but now, we have an actress from the smaller screen who is killing it, her own way. We are talking about the Naagin of our televisions, who has slithered her way into our lives; Anita Hassanandani. Donning a long-length dress, she went down, did pushups and left us gawking.

The actress who was recently at a hotel with her husband and friends was taking a stroll in the lobby, when she broke into the act. She took to social media to share the same.

No wonder audience loved her Naagin avatar; she is just as flexible in her moves. Anita is quite a freak when it comes to fitness and her Instagram feed is proof of that. Quite some goals, must say.

But Anita’s fascination is not just limited to fitness. She is a travel junkie as well! Next to having a hoy bod courtesy her kickass workouts, is her fascination with travel and the thrills that come along. Well, we are definitely watching your feed, lady.