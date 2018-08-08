Another Instagram post by Ranveer Singh, another adorable comment from Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are madly in love and they are letting the world know about it in their own way. The two might not be talking about their relationship at all, but their PDA at airports and social media says it all. It's like whenever one of the two posts something on Instagram, fans, including us, now wait for the other's comment on the same. So when Ranveer Insta'd a picture of himself, looking extremely handsome, we were waiting for his bae to react on it.

"Monday Blues?" read the caption on Ranveer's post:

Monday Blues? 💙 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

But Deepika doesn't feel any, because she has a boyfriend like Ranveer.

Well, recently the two were holidaying in the USA and made the most of their time together. When they returned to the city, Ranveer kissed Deepika at the airport before parting ways with her. Word has it that the couple may tie the knot later this year. There is no official confirmation yet though.

Professionally, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan. He also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which has Alia Bhatt as the female lead. And of course, Kabir Khan's '83 in which she plays the role of former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.