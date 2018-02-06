Another tareekh for Aiyaary release?  

The ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ frustration looms large for Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary fans. After the film was postponed from its initial release date of January 26 to February 9 due to Padmaavat’s release, the film may be looking at further delay in the release of the army thriller. Industry sources of a city tabloid reported that the film is still awaiting clearance from the CBFC.

Being based on the lives of two army officers, the movie had a special screening before the defence ministry who suggested a few changes. While insider reports suggests that the film may not be able to meet its release date of February 9, its star Malhotra is still hopeful. “As far as I know, my producers are handling it and it is in the process. They have assured me the film is releasing on time. It is a production aspect and I have complete faith in my team,” Malhotra told PTI.

Co-producer, Jayantilal Gada disowned the speculations as well but did not completely dismiss the possibility of further postponing. “There is no problem as such. The revising committee will see the film today. There is a screening being held today in Delhi. We are hopeful that the film will be cleared for release on February 9.”Gada told a tabloid.

If the film releases on February 9, the movie will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan which has already gained momentum with its social promotions. Seems like looking for another release date may not be such a bad idea for team Aiyaary after all.