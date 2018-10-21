image
Sunday, October 21st 2018
English
Anu Malik dropped as Indian Idol 10 judge: Swetha Pandit hails decision

Entertainment

Anu Malik dropped as Indian Idol 10 judge: Swetha Pandit hails decision

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 21 2018, 3.26 pm
back
#MeToo movementAnu MalikIndian Idol 10MeTooShweta PanditSonamahapatraSONY TVTwitter
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

#MeToo effect: Anu Malik axed as Indian Idol 10 judge

Super 30: Vikas Bahl back to work for post-production?

Aspiring actress Meira Omar accuses Anirban Blah of sexual harassment