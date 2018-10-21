Anu Malik dropped as Indian Idol 10 judge: Swetha Pandit hails decision

The #MeToo storm has been rocking the country over the last few weeks as many eminent personalities from different walks of life have been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. The latest name to face the heat of the movement is Anu Malik. Last week, singer Shweta Pandit accused Malik of making sexual advances at her when she was 15. The veteran Bollywood music director has now been asked by Sony Entertainment Television to step down from his position as judge on the popular reality show Indian Idol 10.

We got in touch with Shweta to understand what she makes of Sony’s decision to ask Anu Malik to step down from the show’s judge panel and she said, “If this is true then I applaud Sony TV and the makers of Indian Idol to support #Metoo. India needs a change in their mindset and respect work ethics and women at work. #DontEngage and #SupportingSurvivors is the beginning of these changes. We have a lot more to do.”

In a statement released by Sony on Sunday, the channel decided to part ways with Anu Malik who has been accused of sexual harassment not just by singer Shweta Pandit, but also Sona Mohapatra. Sony’s statement reads, “Anu Malik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10. "

We contacted Anu Malik’s lawyer Zulfiquar Memon for his reaction to Sony’s decision and he refused to make a comment at the moment.

