Anubhav Sinha milks Mulk for publicity, takes a U-turn post controversy

Director Anubhav Sinha’s recent release Mulk received rave response from the masses and critics alike. The film which stars veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead had a slow start at the box-office, but it has witnessed a jump in the collections, thanks to the positive word of mouth. The film, post its release, faced issues and was mired in a controversy, both in India and Pakistan.

Mulk faced issues in certain parts of the country for allegedly being a pro-Muslim film. The film faced ban in Pakistan which forced the director write an open letter. He also made an appeal to the people to show their support to the movie and attacked the trolls.

An open letter to all the trolls. Bring it on!!! pic.twitter.com/QSLMOBLmnz — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 15, 2018

Anubhav in a recent media interaction took a U-turn from his earlier statement and when he was asked about the controversy related to the film, this is what he had to say, “There was hardly any controversy with this film. It’s only a real controversy when people take out processions either for or against a film; that’s what happens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films.”

Well clearly, the director, post the release of the film has taken a U-turn. He, who was earlier calling the bashing against the film as controversy which needs to be addressed has now changed his stance after the film got a good response.