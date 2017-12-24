Anupam Kher plays Russell Peters dad in this Netflix series

Cord cutters rejoice! Netflix’s latest offering is The Indian Detective by Sandy Johnson. A four-part comedy series starring comedian Russell Peters, acting in his first ever scripted leading TV series role, and our very own and versatile Saaransh star Anupam Kher. Kher plays Russell's father and it's only natural that 'somebody is gonna get hurt, real bad'.

After the grim portrayal of Mumbai in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, The Indian Detective, with its own sets of clichés, is refreshing. The Canadian comedian of Indian descent essays the character of Doug D’Mello, a Toronto cop who ends up investigating a murder, out of the blue in his father’s Indian homeland and stumbles upon a lethal plot involving a billionaire property developer. Amid all this he grapples with a sense of alienation in his country of origin.

Interesting! but how well did it go down with the audience?

You nailed man #theindiandetective and so did @Mishqah_ binged on it .. @netflixusa congrats man I knew you'd pull it off and I was waiting for the show ... When's next season ?? @therealrussellp .. thanks bro https://t.co/SwFE1SWw5m — Mustan (@mustankt) December 19, 2017

Subscribed to @NetflixIndia for the first time for your show #TheIndianDetective @therealrussellp dude you are fab! Not to forget @AnupamPkher you do justice to Dad roles ranging from being @iamsrk Pops to Hollywood A-listers! Guys don't miss this #Netflix original !! — Vishal Chaubey (@vis_c) December 19, 2017

Just finished watching the season finale of #TheIndianDetective Well done #CTV for a great #Crimedy introducing the world to #DougDMello a #Detectiver played superbly by @therealrussellp. Fabulous show with a sweet season 2 teaser. 👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/7i3pSWVHJI — Junior Simpson (@JuniorSimpson) December 15, 2017

Oh god just starting watching episode 1 of #TheIndianDetective @TheIndianDet this show is hilarious so far. Can't wait to finish the series. — Edward Beasley (@_EdwardBeasley_) December 21, 2017

I was really looking forward to #TheIndianDetective mainly due to @therealrussellp but it is so disappointing - mainly because of the way the actors speak Hindi. Why couldn't they get someone to dub?! You want us to believe Mumbai constable speaks Hindi with an accent?! — RustyN (@Rustyneurons) December 20, 2017

Hey Russell Peters can actually act ! #TheIndianDetective — Violin Mike Leech (@Violinzilla) December 10, 2017

Watching a new series on #Netflix called #TheIndianDetective starring Russell Peters, Anupham Kher and William Shatner. So far so interesting but cannot believe how fat Russell Peters has become 😮 and some actors attempting to speak Hindi are terrible 😕 — Sohail Anjum (@sohailanjum) December 20, 2017

Just watched #TheIndianDetective @WilliamShatner was absolutely fantastic! It was weird seeing @AnupamPkher with hair though. Even though it was a wig; it was still strange. Hope they can get some screen time together next series; the dynamic would be great to see — Kunal (@themightykunal) December 20, 2017

Couldn't sit through one episode of #TheIndianDetective with Russell Peters. Horrible Hindi speaking characters. Is there a shortage of Hindi speaking desis in Canada? — Vikram Mohan (@VixdomDotCom) December 20, 2017

@therealrussellp what's with your portrayal of India in #TheIndianDetective you don't see people with tablas chilling in the street @NetflixIndia — Harshad (@gypsyinthemakin) December 20, 2017

Kher is one of the many Indian actors to have signed up for a series on the OTT platform. The others being stars like Saif Ali Khan who is headliningfor Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan who is producing the Bard Of Blood for the same platform.

The Indian Detective released in India on December 19.