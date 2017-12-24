home/ entertainment

Anupam Kher plays Russell Peters dad in this Netflix series

First published: December 21, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Updated: December 21, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Cord cutters rejoice! Netflix’s latest offering is The Indian Detective by Sandy Johnson. A four-part comedy series starring comedian Russell Peters, acting in his first ever scripted leading TV series role, and our very own and versatile Saaransh star Anupam Kher. Kher plays Russell's father and it's only natural that 'somebody is gonna get hurt, real bad'.

After the grim portrayal of Mumbai in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, The Indian Detective, with its own sets of clichés, is refreshing. The Canadian comedian of Indian descent essays the character of Doug D’Mello, a Toronto cop who ends up investigating a murder, out of the blue in his father’s Indian homeland and stumbles upon a lethal plot involving a billionaire property developer. Amid all this he grapples with a sense of alienation in his country of origin.

Interesting! but how well did it go down with the audience?

Kher is one of the many Indian actors to have signed up for a series on the OTT platform. The others being stars like Saif Ali Khan who is headlining Sacred Games  for Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan who is producing the Bard Of Blood for the same platform.

The Indian Detective released in India on December 19.

