Anupam Kher slams Vivek Oberoi for his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exit poll meme

Abhishek Singh May 21 2019, 5.35 pm May 21 2019, 5.35 pm

Actor Vivek Oberoi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. On Monday Vivek shared a meme about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life and compared it to the exit poll. Vivek’s post didn’t go down well with people, netizens slammed the Saathiya actor for his tasteless tweet and was even served notice by the National Commission for Women. After Sonam Kapoor, Jwala Gutta, veteran actor Anupam Kher has now slammed Vivek Oberoi for his tweet.

At the trailer launch event of his movie One Day, veteran Anupam Kher was asked his views on Vivek’s meme tweet which had Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it. Anupam slammed Vivek for his tweet which the actor deleted on Tuesday morning. "It is very shameful, he should have not done that, it is as simple as that. It is not cool to do that. Absolutely not cool," Kher said.

On Monday Vivek, who was present at the special screening of his film in Delhi stated that he feels he hasn’t done anything wrong. In an interview to ANI, he justified his actions. “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it,” Vivek said.

“Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn't stop my film, now they are trying this.” he added.

But on Tuesday, Vivek took a U-turn from his earlier statement and deleted his tweet and apologized for his actions.

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

In another tweet, Vivek tried justifying his actions and stated that he has been working towards women empowerment for the last 10 years and has helped many over the years.

Well looks like the Vivek tweet controversy will go on for few more days.