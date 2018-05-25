Anupam Kher snubs down a Congress leader who challenged the PM to show his degrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have taken up the fitness challenge thrown to him by Virat Kohli, but that has not gone down well with many. Tweeple wondered whether the PM should be taking up online challenges at a time when petrol prices are soaring and protests against Sterlite Copper are ongoing in Thoothukudi. While many tweeted to the PM, asking for an explanation, one name stood out – Sanjay Jha.

The Congress spokesperson shared copies of his degrees with the PM on Twitter and challenged latter to share his own qualifications. Soon Sagarika Ghose, a senior journalist followed suit and challenged Modi to do the same. Many others challenged him, albeit asking him to comment on the Sterlite protests, issues faced by farmers and the firings at the border.

Dear Mr Modi, @narendramodi , I am putting up my BA, MA and MBA degrees here . Are you ready for the #DegreeFitHaiChallenge ? I await your response with high expectations. pic.twitter.com/ygyC4KeWai — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 24, 2018

Challenging the PM to comment on social causes in one thing but to challenge someone to show their degrees… well that’s new. Naturally, actor Anupam Kher, who plays the role of former PM Manmohan Singh in his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister, and is actively pro-BJP, didn’t take it lightly.

Anupam tweeted to Jha, saying degrees are not a proof of intelligence.

Jaani !!! Jinke paas degree hoti hai, zaroori nahi unke paas akal bhi hoti hai !!!. (Please bura na manna. Raha nahi gaya).:) https://t.co/GAkZWaR71C — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2018

Even though Kher had his heart at the right place, trolls picked up on the hypocrisy, given the actor had posted in an earlier tweet “Padhega India to Badhega India.” Some even posted screenshots of the same.

Jaani! @AnupamPKher, This is what you said when you were Brand Ambassador of Siksha India Project in 2011. Please bura na manna. Raha nahi gaya. #JaiHo :) pic.twitter.com/NLUKgQIAdS — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) May 24, 2018

The Fitness Challenge was initiated by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports. The challenge is about people sharing photos and videos of themselves keeping fit and even tagging their friends, in a bid to make them accept the challenge.