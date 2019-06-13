Soheib Ahsan June 13 2019, 6.47 pm June 13 2019, 6.47 pm

It’s a new day and a fresh start for Anurag Kashyap as he begins work on a new film under a new production house. His previous production house, Phantom Films was dissolved last year due to sexual assault allegations against partner Vikas Bahl. This shouldn’t prove to be a problem as his other film production house, Anurag Kashyap films is still functional in Mumbai. This is the first film that Anurag Kashyap will be working on under the new production house. In light of this new development, Anurag Kashyap tweeted “New Company, New Film, New Beginnings…”

New company, New film, New beginnings... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 13, 2019

Although the name of the film is still a mystery, what we do know is that Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew will also be a part of this film. This was revealed by director Geetu Mohandas in a Facebook post congratulating the actor for landing himself in the lead role for Anurag Kashyap’s new project. Anurag Kashyap and Roshan Matthew previously crossed paths working on a bilingual film called Moothon written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Anurag Kashyap wrote the Hindi dialogues for the film and was one of the film’s producers whereas Roshan Matthew was one of the actors in the film.

It appears that Roshan Matthew’s performance was very impressive from Anurag Kashyap’s perspective. This could prove to be a big breakthrough for the actor considering Anurag Kashyap’s reputation in the arena of film making. The shoot of the new film will begin in the coming days in Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming work includes Super 30 and Saand ki Aankh. Super 30 is the final film to be produced by Phantom Films. Saand ki Aankh is a biopic drama film produced by Anurag Kashyap.