Anurag Kashyap blames victims for not speaking up about sexual harassment in Bollywood

Hollywood saw a watershed moment with the Me Too and Time’s Up campaigns against sexual harassment at work place. Celebrities took to the red carpet and even spoke outright about those accused. The movement successfully pulled down men in power bringing to focus the existence of the issue in the industry. Bollywood is yet to see such a movement despite its persistence in the industry, said director Anurag Kashyap.

“Anywhere, a campaign like this (#MeToo) will be successful only when the victim speaks up. Then the people can stand up in support of the victim. If the victim won’t speak up, then no one can speak because the others will be branded as disgruntled people trying to do rumour-mongering. It will be a total failure,” he told PTI in an interview. His blame of victims not speaking out stands legit for there have been very few celebrities in Bollywood who have spoken out about it. For the better part of their career, they have been shamed for doing it.

However, the DevD director wants to highlight that it is not just the entertainment industry, sexual harassment is prevalent in. “It exists everywhere. Why are people obsessed with Bollywood?” he added.

Kashyap remains one of those rare celebrities who spoke about his experience of sexual abuse, “When I was 19-years-old, I spoke about sexual abuse because I went through it. When I had to speak about it, I did... A long time ago. I went on Aamir Khan’s show also and talked about it. So, it is not that I haven’t spoken about it. I did speak about it. Today, I have stopped talking because nobody really cares about the movement, everybody cares about the headline,” said the director.

On the work front, Kashyap recently wrapped shoot for Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.