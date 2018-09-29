Anurag Kashyap meets Mike Tyson, knocked out!

In the wee hours of Friday, September 28, American professional boxer Mike Tyson arrived in India. Marking his trip to the nation, the former boxing heavyweight champion was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Fans at the airport went berserk and also mobbed the legend. While it was Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera who came as a helping hand and protected Tyson, but amidst all the fans, it’s Anurag Kashyap who seems to be on the cloud nine.

I just shook hands with @MikeTyson st Mumbai airport... can’t believe it . What’s he doing in India? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 27, 2018

It so happened that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap met Mike Tyson when he was making his way out of the airport. Well, he just did not meet the boxer, but also shook hands with him and experienced a fanboy moment. We bet, Tyson might have casually shook hands with Mr. Kashyap, like he does with his million fans, but for the director, it was one hell of a moment that he will not forget for the rest of his life. Later, the filmmaker took to Twitter and shared this moment with all . Blissful indeed!

Coming to Mumbai, India September 29 for Kumite 1 League India vs UAE #fightnight pic.twitter.com/qj4NdJGGKW — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 24, 2018

For the unaware, reportedly, Tyson is in India with an aim to meet Kumite 1 League fighters. The league is supported by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Interestingly, Shera (Salma Khan’s bodyguard) will be with the boxer to provide him security. In the past, Hollywood’s well-known faces like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, Paris Hilton, Michael Jackson and Jackie Chanchose had Shera as their shield on their visit to India and Mike Tyson is the addition to the list.