Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stunned us at the Indian Sports Honours

India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are definitely a power couple. The duo stole the show at the inaugural edition of the Indian Sports Honours held in Mumbai on Saturday. Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked in to the event hand in hand and even got clicked before they could enter.

Anushka and Virat were not the only celebs at the event, which consisted on other Bollywood personalities. But we simply love the couple, and for that reason we can’t talk about anyone else.

With diamonds adorning her neck and in a red pant suit, Anushka looked gorgeous. Virat was not far behind. The main man of Indian cricket looked dashing in a black tuxedo. As the couple posed for photographs, the paparazzi went bananas with their incredible chemistry.

Virat and Anushka have been dating for a while now, but the duo have never acknowledged the status of their relationship in public. But that has in no way stopped their fans from obsessing about a dream union about them. Every time the couple are spotted, they always drive their fans in to a tizzy.

The couple recently shot for a commercial where they donned traditional Indian dresses and again, looked sparking. But the advert caused a new controversy – not the bad kind though. We wondered if the world’s number one cricketer and one of Bollywood’s top actress were planning for their wedding.