Anushka Sharma has Kohli on her mind during Sui Dhaaga promotions

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are all over the place these days as they will soon be seen in director Sharat Katariya’s next Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Mamta and Mauji AKA Anushka and Varun are leaving no stone upturned for their first venture together. Recently during one such promotional event, Anushka forgot her reel life husband Varun Dhawan and went gaga over her real hubby, cricketer Virat Kohli.

A recent promotional event in Jaipur saw Varun and Anushka promoting their new film. To everyone’s surprise, the fans gathered there started chanting Virat’s name and Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop herself and started blushing. Varun poked fun at her and said, “Unse mujhe bhi bahut prem hai”.

Clearly, Anushka forgot her reel husband Varun and was in awe of Virat Kohli and confessed her feelings about the Indian captain.

While trying to calm the fans down, Anushka too confessed that she is also missing her husband Virat Kohli, “Ji ji, haan haan haan! Sabko unse prem hai, mujhe bhi hai. Sabko unki yaad aarai hai, mujhe bhi aarai hai” with a big smile on her face. “But right now, let’s focus on the film’s trailer aur phir hum aapko dikhane wale hain Chaav Laga, humara pehla gana.” she added.

While Anushka Sharma is currently busy promoting the film all across the country as the film is set to hit the theaters on September 28th, Virat Kohli is in England leading team India in the 5 match test series against the host nation.