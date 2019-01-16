Anushka Sharma has turned Virat Kohli into a puppy?!

What a victorious day for the Men in Blue! After flaunting the Indian power on the ground, Virat Kohli and his team finally won the 39th One Day International (ODI) against the Aussies. Indian skipper Virat was also titled the man of the match who scored 104 runs. Well, after hubby Virat's win, wife Anushka Sharma was in a rather playful mood. Why do we say so? Her latest IG story suggests that she's bored and is playing with Instagram filters with her beloved husband Kohli.

We bumped onto a video where Anushka Sharma is applying a doggy filter on the nation's favourite sportsman's face. The cherry on the cake is that Virat is clueless with what his wife is up to and can be seen doing nothing but smile at his laughing wife. Anushka captioned the IG video as ‘Cutie’ and added two heart-eyes emojis to it. Watch the video here:

Virushka is the power couple to look out for. Very recently, the two also shared pictures from their Australian trip. Now, Anushka is making us all laugh by turning Virat into an adorable puppy, we literally still can't stop cracking up.