Anushka Sharma is the new perfectionist of Bollywood and here's proof!

Actor Anushka Sharma is the current rage of the industry these days thanks to her memes that are doing the rounds of the internet. She will be sharing screen space, for the first time, with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and gone to various lengths for her character, Mamta, in the film.

Anushka is known to get in the skin of the character she plays and same is the case with this film as the actor learnt to operate a charkha for her character. Anushka needed to be skilled with an actual handloom machine and equipment and seems like she picked up the skill to operate the charkha perfectly. Sharat Kataria (the director of the film) has used a modern version of the charkha and not the exact Gandhi charkha in the film. Since, the film’s plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of self-reliance, the symbolism of Mamta using the charkha is integral to the Mahatma’s teachings and principles and Sharat wanted to use it effectively in the film through Mamta’s character.

Talking about her preparation Anushka mentioned that, "Mamta is very good at embroidery. She knows how to yarn the thread. She operates a version of the charkha that is used for sorting threads. I had to learn these skills perfectly for the film to do justice to Sharat’s (Katatiya) vision of Mamta. Mamta is enterprising, she is innovative and she is an eternal optimist. She believes in her husband and she believes in her talent. I learnt the charkha for several days while shooting in Chanderi before Sharat filmed those shots.”

Well looks like we have the female version of perfectionist in Bollywood now and it is Anushka Sharma.

Talking about the film, the YRF and Maneesh Sharma produced, Sharat Kataria directorial is slated to release on September 28 this year.