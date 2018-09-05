image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
Anushka Sharma is the new perfectionist of Bollywood and here's proof!

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma is the new perfectionist of Bollywood and here's proof!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 05 2018, 7.37 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentGanghi JiInstagrammaneesh SharmaSharat Katariasui dhaagasui dhaaga made in indiaTwitterVarun DhawanYashRaj FilmsYRF
nextThis photo of Vijay Sethupathi as a transgender in Super Deluxe will intrigue you
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma has no time for a bulging disk, has Sui Dhaaga to promote

Anushka Sharma has Kohli on her mind during Sui Dhaaga promotions

Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur? Together? Really?