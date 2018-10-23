Anushka Sharma joins the bandwagon, ventures into the digital space

The digital space is growing by leaps and bounds and our Bollywood celebs want a piece of the pie. After Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siqqiqui, Richa Chadha, R Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi, Anurag Kashyap and many others Anushka Sharma seems to be the latest actor to be bitten by the digital bug. Anushka Sharma is all set to enter the digital foray with a cop drama.

According to sources, the actor is quite impressed with the response digital content has got off late from the audiences and hence is all set to venture in the same. If sources are to be believed, Anushka’s production house, Clean Slate Films, has teamed up with a leading web portal for the cop drama web series, which will be directed by her NH10 writer Sudeep Sharma.

Apparently, her team is going all out for the casting but Anushka will not be starring in this web outing of her team.

We contacted Anushka’s team to confirm the same who said an official announcement on the same would be done soon.

Looks like, with the recent exploits of The Sacred Games, Ghoul and other Indian web series making the mark with the audiences, Anushka, too, wants to make the most of the digital platform.

Stay tuned to in.com for more such scoops.