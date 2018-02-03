Anushka Sharma serves goosebumps with a smiling face in Pari teaser

Anushka Sharma serves goosebumps with the latest Pari teaser

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is fast shedding her image of a bubbly girl next door. While she is not removing it altogether, she is using her childish face to ease her audience into her next horror flick Pari. The latest teaser from the film stands testimony to Sharma’s aim to give you goosebumps with her ever smiling face.

The teaser shows she blissfully watching animation on television but as the camera pans across, viewers realise there is more to the movie than meets the eye. Despite Sharma’s peaceful humming, the horror bells strike when we see her hands tied with iron chains and her ankle deeply bruised. Reddened skin bruises around her iron cuffed feet add to the scare factor. However, the real spook comes alive when the camera rests on her feet and we see her toe nails elongate steadily.

The teaser being called a screamer by its producers has so far got all its thrill elements intact. The movie is Sharma’s second home-production, Clean Slate Films, roll-out and sees the star cast opposite Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.

A horror flick to the core, the movie directed by Prosit Roy has been shot in Mumbai and Kolkata. Its first look released last year by the actor herself has already earned its place in movies to lookout for in 2018. With a March 2 release we cannot wait for its trailer to justify ‘Pari, not a fairytale’.