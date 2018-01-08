Anushka Shettys horror film Bhaagamathies trailer is not for the faint hearted

The trailer of Anushka Shetty's much-awaited horror film Bhaagamathie is not for the faint hearted. The trailer of the film begins on a happy note, in which Anushka Shetty is seen as an IAS officer and actor Unni Mukundan features as her lover. But, soon the trailer turns into a nightmare, when some politicians and police officers decide to throw Anushka into a house, which is haunted by Bhaagamathie's spirit.

In the trailer, we witness that Anushka is dragged, beaten and thrown off the walls by some unseen entity. Trust us when we say this, unless you're a massive brave-heart, don't watch the trailer alone. The two minute Bhaagamathie trailer is a ride as scary and thrilling as possible. The demonic creature, which possesses Anushka's character in the film, is never really shown fully, but its presence is explicitly etched out.

The background score of the trailer, composed by Thaman, is top-notch and fits like a glove to the mood of the trailer. One particular scene that stands out has Anushka nailing herself to the wall. This is the scene that has the potential to clinch this film to above average horror movie, or a stunning psychological thriller.

The film bankrolled by UV Creations is set to release on January 26 and will be Anushka Shetty’s first outing after the blockbuster Baahubali 2. It is directed by G Ashok and also stars actor Jayaram in a pivotal role.