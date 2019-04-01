AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready to take down Thanos!

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 11.58 pm April 01 2019, 11.58 pm

2019 is the year for all Marvel fans! The year brings us back the much-awaited instalment of the Avengers franchise and we simply cannot wait any longer! From the return of our favourite superheroes who were dusted by Thanos’ snap to the destiny of the ones who survived, right now all we can do is just speculate. As a treat to all who have been waiting with bated breath, MCU has now launched the Indian Marvel Anthem featuring the legend AR Rahman.

Composed by Rahman, the two minutes-forty five seconds video features the singer walking down colourful streets and urging people to stand together and gear up for the big battle against the Mad Titan. "Roke na rukenge aaj toh yaara... Taiyaar ho!" is that hook-line of the track which reveals that the Avengers are coming to take down Thanos. The video uses a montage of various scenes from Avengers: Infinity war, aptly blended with Rahman’s powerful and touchy lyrics and the catchy beats. There could be no better recap, we can say! It concludes with the core Avengers team- Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Black Widow appearing with their new white outfits. A glimpse of them was showcased in the trailer of Endgame too. However, for fans who are not used to seeing these superheroes in a Hindi video, may find this song a bit comical!

Speaking about how our country plays a key role in MCU, Russo said in a recent media interaction, “India is incredibly important. It’s the fastest growing market in the world for Marvel.” When asked about working with an Indian actor in the future, the director said, "I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet."