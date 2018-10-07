image
Sunday, October 7th 2018
English
Aravinda Sametha is everything a Trivikram film has to be: NTR

Entertainment

Aravinda Sametha is everything a Trivikram film has to be: NTR

LmkLmk   October 07 2018, 7.08 pm
back
Aravindha Sametha Veera RaghavaEntertainmentNTRregionalTrivikram
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 21 Weekend Ka Vaar: Anup Jalota moves to a secret room, is Jasleen single now?

Tanushree Dutta controversy: Nana Patekar ready to face the media

Too little too late: Anurag Kashyap's statement on Vikas Bahl only absolves himself