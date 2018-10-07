Aravinda Sametha is everything a Trivikram film has to be: NTR

Ahead of the grand release of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava on October 11th, NTR is keeping himself busy by giving interviews to the media in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Trivikram, whom the star has been close to for quite some time now. In an interview to a national news daily, NTR added:

“I have been friends with Trivikram for 14 years and there’s no pressure to deliver a hit. I started realizing the fact that it is not the end result, but the process that I should enjoy. Even if the result is bad, you could still enjoy the journey because it brings a lasting change in you and gives you a sense of fulfilment. We delivered something that we liked. After doing this film, I have become a better parent and a husband - a better actor and a better person too.”

The star further elaborated on the elements that one can expect in the film.

"Aravinda Sametha is something one has to experience rather than sit and talk about. It is not very violent and ferocious in tone; it is everything a Trivikram film has to be."

We'll know more on October 11th.