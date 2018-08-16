Aravindha Sametha teaser: 'Young Tiger' NTR roars and how!

Entertaining punchlines, over the top stunt sequences, a hero with a stunning screen presence and a special 6-pack to play to the gallery - the teaser of NTR's Aravindha Sametha has it all. It is being celebrated by fans of the 'Young Tiger' who literally roars for our attention. The work that he has done on his physique is mighty impressive and he looks lean, mean and intense.

The teaser released on August 15 managed to clock close to 4.5 million views (in under 11 hours) on YouTube. The film is directed by Trivikram, who'll be looking to put the disastrous result of Agnyaathavaasi behind him. The film seems to be a revenge action drama from whatever little the teaser reveals. Pooja Hegde is the female lead, pairing up with NTR for the first time.

Thaman takes care of the music and delivers what the teaser needed - a catchy and enthralling score. The music rights of Aravindha Sametha is said to have been sold for a record price for a Telugu film. We'll get an official confirmation on that soon.

Looks like, Aravindha Sametha will extend NTR's glorious winning streak which started with Temper in 2015. We will only get to know once the film hit the screens this Dussehra.