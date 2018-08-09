Who Malaika Arora? Arbaaz Khan is ready to make his new relationship official!

It came as a shocker when Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their 18-year-long marriage and filed for a divorce. Yep, we know that’s an old news, but here’s a new twist. After ending his marriage with Malaika, Arbaaz has finally found a soulmate. Rumour has it that Arbaaz’s new ladylove is Giorgia Andriani, who happens to be a model and an actress.

And now as per the latest reports, Arbaaz is all keen to make his love for the babe official. Yes, you heard that right! The cupid struck couple have been spotted many a times together in public. Further as per a leading daily, Arbaaz and Gerogia flew off to Hyderabad for Arpita Khan's birthday bash on Friday (August 3). The report further suggests that Arbaaz's mother Salma and other family members were also present at the bash, and it looks like she has got a green signal from Khan-daan.

Even on Giorgia’s birthday which was on June 20, Arbaaz Khan wished her with a sweet and endearing post. Have a look:

Well, we do not know when the official announcement is going to come from Arbaaz Khan. But we are happy for the couple. Stay glued to in.com for more updates.