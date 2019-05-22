Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first child?

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 5.03 pm May 22 2019, 5.03 pm

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, in the month of December in Jalandhar. The couple got married in both Hindu and Sikh rituals amid a lavish ceremony. Now, if speculations are to be believed, Kapil and Ginni all set to welcome their first child. According to a report in News18, Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and she is currently residing with her mother-in-law in Mumbai, who is looking after her health and all the necessary preparations. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Kapil neither Ginni. We wait!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception was a grand affair. It was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Anil Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others. Reportedly, the couple, after their marriage, couldn’t make it to their honeymoon due to Kapil Sharma’s professional commitments. However, the two vacationed in Amsterdam, pictures of which surfaced on the internet.

Have a look at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath posing together:

View this post on Instagram #celebrations #love #blessings #akashshlokawedding 🎂🙏 @ginnichatrath A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Mar 11, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

Kapil’s colleague Bharti Singh revealed that marriage has been a very lucky factor for the comedian. “He comes on the sets cut to cut and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us. Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient," she said.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is currently neck-deep into the shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. He has achieved a milestone by getting added among the best-viewed stand-up comedians in India by World book of Records London. Calls for double celebrations, Kapil!