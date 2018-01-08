Are Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani & Kiara Advani the leading ladies for Housefull 4?

The year 2017 saw comedies films like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 impressing the audiences. Taking cue from the box office success, producers are not shying away from the genre, as the fourth installment of Housefull was announced last year. Speculations are already rife with who is going to be the leading ladies in the upcoming film.

The film, expected to be made on a big budget, will see three female leads, as seen in all of its previous installments. While confirmations are yet to be made, the short list reportedly includes Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. While Jaqueline Fernandes seems to have been dropped from the race, for Chopra this will be her second stint at comedy. Golmaal Again, one of the highest grosser’s of 2017 was her first. John Abraham is also speculated to make a comeback along with possibilities of Sanjay Dutt featuring as well.

The movie is expected to hit the floor this year with a release scheduled for Diwali, 2019.

Comedy power houses, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have teamed up for this successful franchise with industry sources suggesting that that movie will feature two time periods, with one of it being set in Baahubaali’s era and having a reincarnation theme.

Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala seem to be going all out for Housefull 4 as they have already roped in Farhad Samji, screenplay and dialogue writer of several hit comedy franchises including Housefull and Golmaal. DNA reported, “Farhad needed a little bit of persuasion. He directed Housefull 3 with his brother Sajid Samji. They wrote the dialogues for it and Housefull 2. After their split, Farhad, who will now work independently, has been signed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as a writer-director for two projects. However, in the case of Housefull 4, he will only pen the screenplay and dialogues.”

With too much money being invested in Housefull 4, only time will tell if the film manages to stand up to its franchise’s success.