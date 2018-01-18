home/ entertainment
Are the Jonas brothers getting together? Social media suggests so

Are the Jonas brothers getting together? Social media suggests so

First published: January 17, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Updated: January 17, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The New Year may have just gotten sweeter after 2017’s bitterness as good news is speculated to be on its way in the international music industry. Famous boy band, Jonas Brothers is being rumoured to make a comeback, five years after their breakup. While there is no confirmation from the famous brothers, social media is rife with happiness over their comeback.

One of the major moves that is adding fuel to the rumours is the possible reactivation of the brothers’ Instagram page. While it may just be one of the nimble timbre on which the speculations rest, fans on social media are taking it seriously. The world of music was left heartbroken after the trio announced parting ways over ‘creative differences’ leaving them feeling limited as musicians. Another clue on which the conspiracy rests is that the stars posed with musician Ryan Liestman. The musician shared the image on social media with the caption family reunion. This spiraled the world of the fans as they started spinning theories of them getting back together.

Family reunion.

A post shared by Ryan Liestman (@ryanliestman) on

Followers of the brothers are trying to join dots, linking this image with the reactivation of the Instagram account. However, the account is waiting to be updated with a picture, since the last image is of the brothers performing in Boston in 2013. But this is not stopping fans from hoping for the best.

While a confirmation from the brothers is awaited, it is heartwarming to see how dearly their fans are waiting for fresh music from the trio.

SHOW MORE
tags: #joe jonas #jonas brothers #nick jonas #reunion

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All