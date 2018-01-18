Are the Jonas brothers getting together? Social media suggests so

The New Year may have just gotten sweeter after 2017’s bitterness as good news is speculated to be on its way in the international music industry. Famous boy band, Jonas Brothers is being rumoured to make a comeback, five years after their breakup. While there is no confirmation from the famous brothers, social media is rife with happiness over their comeback.

One of the major moves that is adding fuel to the rumours is the possible reactivation of the brothers’ Instagram page. While it may just be one of the nimble timbre on which the speculations rest, fans on social media are taking it seriously. The world of music was left heartbroken after the trio announced parting ways over ‘creative differences’ leaving them feeling limited as musicians. Another clue on which the conspiracy rests is that the stars posed with musician Ryan Liestman. The musician shared the image on social media with the caption family reunion. This spiraled the world of the fans as they started spinning theories of them getting back together.

Family reunion. A post shared by Ryan Liestman (@ryanliestman) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

Followers of the brothers are trying to join dots, linking this image with the reactivation of the Instagram account. However, the account is waiting to be updated with a picture, since the last image is of the brothers performing in Boston in 2013. But this is not stopping fans from hoping for the best.

Me: *sees Jonas Brothers trending*



Me: *sees why it’s trending*



Me: “cool”



The 2008 fangirl that’s in me: pic.twitter.com/WnFC4uSyVm — Zayna ◡̈ (@weyheyhometown) January 16, 2018

*hears one Jonas Brothers reunion rumor* pic.twitter.com/QTPDpK5B7m — kathleen (@kathleenhayn) January 16, 2018

If the Jonas Brothers are coming back, then I’m also expecting a new Hannah Montana album pic.twitter.com/DzClVkuBP1 — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) January 16, 2018

Twitter: #JonasBrothers are trending & coming back



All the people in their 20s rn: pic.twitter.com/FaeSVklYBu — Vianka Gurrola (@viankagurrola) January 16, 2018

Dear everyone:



If the Jonas Brothers do have a reunion let me tell you this, let us the 20,22,23,24.... years old real fans buy the first tickets and take your fake fan butt to the back of the line until we decide is ok for you to get tickets.



Thank you. — † 1994 (@susiejdreamer) January 16, 2018

While a confirmation from the brothers is awaited, it is heartwarming to see how dearly their fans are waiting for fresh music from the trio.