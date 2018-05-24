Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma planning a kid ALREADY?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding. Their marriage made one realize that fairy tales do exist. Since their wedding in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017, the couple have been giving major relationship goals to their fans. They have turned into an obsession for the fans all over. Whether it’s at the IPL matches or between shoots, the couple have always managed the ‘we’ time amidst their busy schedules.

For the first time after marriage, Virat Kohli opens about having kids with Anushka. But, wait he has a condition. In an interview with ESPN, Virat said, “It will end one day. I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up."

Setting new marriage-goals for the country, Virat’s statement leaves us wondering the amount of excitement his fans will contain once the couple reveals the good news!

The cricketer also spoke about how Anushka’s spiritual nature has had an impact on him too. “I have realized a lot of things in the past few years since I've been with my wife. Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well. Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It's a blessing.”

The captain also called her ‘his strength’ who keeps him positive all the time, in a recent interview.