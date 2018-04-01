Arijit Singh performs to Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai song in Pune

Salman Khan has never really had the best reputation in Bollywood when it comes to forgiving. Although considered to be one of the big-hearted stars in the industry, his aura gets darker when it comes to forgetting those who may have upset him. The air for Sallu bhai never really clears even when apologies are sent out by the heaps to him. Playback singer Arijit Singh learnt this lesson over a span of four years. However, he seems to have found a leeway. Singh recently performed Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai at a concert bringing to focus the sore history he shares with the star.

The song, a hit from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is the first time the singer has sung it in public. Earlier in 2016 it was reported that Singh alleged that he had been kicked off from a project by Salman in Sultan. He put out a public letter saying “I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling,” which was quickly deleted later.

In 2018, the tension was rekindled when it came to light that Arijit sang a song for Welcome To New York but was scrapped at Salman’s command when he did a cameo for it. One of the producers of the film later shunned reports of Arijit ever having sung a song for the film.

Arijit’s performance of the song thus comes as a shock given the history he has shared. While some debated if the performance lived up to Atif Aslam’s song, others called it better. For now Arijit seems to be out of the clouds.