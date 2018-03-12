Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra make a ‘golden’ start for Namastey England

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are back to the sets for their third film together. The duo started shoot for Namastey England soon after wrapping up Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Despite the short gap, they made sure to count their blessings and offer their prayers before the clap board made a strike. The actors made an early start of their day before shoot began by heading to the Golden Temple in Amritsar first.

“Arjun woke up and went straight to the Golden Temple so that he could seek blessings. It was an impromptu plan by him. He just woke up and said that he would like to pray at the Temple before he starts shooting the film. He spent about 30 mins praying alone and then went straight to the shoot and reached before time for shoot! Parineeti and Vipul were also with him at the Golden Temple. It was a really auspicious way to start the film,” says a source from the sets of the film. It appears Kapoor was the man behind the plan.

Bollywood is known to follow strict rituals when it comes making the right start which might explain Kapoor and Chopra’s plan to visit the Gurudwara. In Namastey England, the duo will play love birds again albeit in international spots. The shoot for the Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial is expected to stretch across Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London while in India, it will mostly be based in Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab.