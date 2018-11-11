Arjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child

It was a special occasion for the Kapoors as the eldest of the three brothers, Boney brought in his 63rd birthday on Saturday night. Family members chose to celebrate Boney’s birthday by gathering under one roof for an intimate dinner. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of Saturday night’s celebration with the Kapoor Khandaan. While the picture had all the family members with a 440-volt smile, the caption is what caught our attention.

Boney Kapoor seems to have a favourite child and Arjun is making no bones about revealing who among the four of them it is. Besides Boney’s four kids, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, other family members too were present to make it special for Money. His mother Nirmal Kapoor, bother Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and kids, nephew Mohit Marwah and his mum too made it to the dinner. The family picture was incomplete though as Anil Kapoor and family are in London to celebrate Harshvardhan’s birthday, which fell on Saturday.

2018 has been a rather sad year for Boney after his wife Bollywood actor Sridevi died in Dubai in February. The entire family was there to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebration. Since Sridevi’s death, Boney Kapoor and his kids have bonded and stood by each other like never before.

We look forward to more such Kapoor family celebrations in the near future. Hope Arjun is listening!