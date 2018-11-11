image
Sunday, November 11th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 11 2018, 11.53 am
back
Anil KapoorAnshula KapoorArjun KapoorBollywoodBoney KapoorEntertainmentHarshvardhan Kapoorjanhvi kapoorKhushi KapoorMaheep KapoorMohit MarwahNirmal KapoorSanjay KapoorSridevi
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan take the PDA a notch higher!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to tie the knot in April 2019!