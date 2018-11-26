Arjun Kapoor on Koffee with Karan has Malaika Arora’s stamp of approval!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently the hottest gossip of B-town. Their recent dinner outings and party hangouts have got tongues wagging as the two have unofficially confirmed their relationship. While we were still trying to connect the dots, the main man of Bollywood Karan Johar just made Malaika Arora confess her feelings for Arjun Kapoor and we are sure you will love to hear it.

Director and producer Karan Johar who hosts the fun and gossip-filled chat shot Koffee with Karan on Sunday had Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on his Kouch. While much has already been written about the show, Karan uploaded a video on Monday that reveals what Malaika Arora felt about Arjun Kapoor’s revelations on the Kouch.

“It was hot, it was honest and I loved everything about it, ” is what Malaika’s reply was when she was asked about Sunday’s KWK episode. Guess we don’t need any more clues. The couple recently made heads turn when they were spotted post dinner along with Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

This revelation was recorded on the sets of India’s Got Talent where Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are co-judges along with Kirron Kher. Karan is known to share his favourite #toodles video regularly from the sets of the talent show.

Their appearances with each other are only increasing. The two seemed to have had a gala time at Maheep Kapoor’s pre-Christmas party and the love-birds looked comfortable in each other’s company.

With the wedding season on in Bollywood currently, don’t be too shocked if the two announce that they will be taking their relationship to the next level.