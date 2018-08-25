Arjun Kapoor’s dilemma: Is it ok to not be ok with fans sometimes?

As a celebrity, the string of fans queueing up for selfies is endless and it could test anyone’s patience. While many celebs don’t bother to wait for a selfie, there are some who acknowledge their fans with a smile and a photo. But there may well be moments when even the most patient person is not in a mood to share the same enthusiasm. Case in point, Arjun Kapoor.

Met a few fans after dubbing today was genuinely preoccupied n under the weather couldn’t oblige all of them.feel really bad maybe I ought to have just held it together n given them all pictures. Is it justified for a public figure to not always be correct n make everyone happy ? — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 25, 2018

The Namaste England star is usually a fan’s best bet to get a quick selfie. But on August 25, Arjun was at a bad place and was not in a mood to greet his fans. A natural feeling, and we respect it. Arjun tweeted that he went through a dubbing session and was ‘under the weather’. He couldn’t ‘oblige’ all his fans and was upset for that reason. He then asked a pretty important question: “Is it justified for a public figure to not always be correct n make everyone happy?”

We believe so. Public figures are humans too and have the right to privacy just like anyone else. People need their space, and fans need to understand it. Some time back, actor Saif Ali Khan was at a similar spot. Fans hounded him for a photo and he bumped into one of them, causing him to lose his cool. He didn’t bother to acknowledge them, instead, he spared a moment for fans who asked for his permission. A little bit of thought for someone goes a long way, doesn’t it?