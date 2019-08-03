Abhishek Singh August 03 2019, 6.47 pm August 03 2019, 6.47 pm

Whatever Sunny Leone does, she surely manages to grab headlines. Sunny is one of the few Bollywood actors who are quite popular and we are sure fans will do anything to connect with her. Recently, a Delhi resident had to file a police complaint after his number was flashed in movie Arjun Patiala. The complainant alleged that people have been pestering him asking for Leone.

Sunny has a cameo appearance in Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. In one of the scenes in the film, Sunny gives her contact details to Diljit and fans picked up that number and started calling on that number. The number turned out to be of 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal from Delhi who is now having a tough time. When Sunny got to know about the whole incident, she apologized to Puneet. "Sorry I didn't mean for that to happen to you. Must get some really interesting people calling," she said in an interview.

Puneet approached the police on July 30 after many callers harassed him. "On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie Arjun Patiala have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number," he was quoted as saying by the media.

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now, the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance," he added.