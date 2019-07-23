Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 8.00 pm July 23 2019, 8.00 pm

July 18 was a rejoicing moment for Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, as the two were blessed with a baby boy. The lovebirds, who reportedly met during a T20 tournament, instantly fell in love and started dating each other. While the lovebirds are yet to name their little munchkin, they have been constantly treating fans by sharing a few glimpses of him on social media. On Tuesday, Arjun took to his social media and shared a super cute photo of him holding his little one's hand. He captioned the picture as, "Ufffffff," with too many heart emoticons. Even mommy, Gabriella shared the same monochrome on her IG story.

Have a look at the father-son moment below:

While this is Gabriella's first child, Arjun has two daughters, 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia. Rampal's both the daughters were by his side to welcome the newborn to the family. In an earlier interview, spilling beans on his love with Gabriella, Arjun had said, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked."