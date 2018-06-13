Armaan Kohli gets arrested while buying a SIM card, to be produced in court on June 13

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli was absconding after his girlfriend and live-in partner, Neeru Randhawa filed a case of physical assault against him. Armaan had switched off his phone and he was not to be found at his home in Mumbai. The police was on a lookout and they finally found him and arrested him. Turns out he was hiding at a friend's bungalow in Lonavala. He went out to buy a different SIM card and that's when the cops nabbed him and took him in their custody on Tuesday (June 11). Kohli was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday evening from Lonavla by Mumbai Police. He will be produced in court for police custody on Wednesday.

Arman left Mumbai as soon as Neeru, a 35-year-old model and stylist pressed physical assault charges against him. Reportedly, he was moving from one city to another in Maharashtra like Solapur, Pune, and Lonavla. He was using different sim cards at all places to avoid the cops.

When he reached Lonavla to stay at his friend's farmhouse, he wanted a different sim card to communicate with his family and advocate. He reached at a shop to buy the sim. However, one alert citizen identified Kohli and immediately informed the police as he was aware that Kohli was on the run. Within two hours, a team from Santacruz police station reached Lonavla and arrested him.

Neeru met Armaan through a common friend few years back. They started dating in 2015 and soon started living together. However, they kept getting into a lot of arguments. But the recent one got so worse that Armaan ended up hitting her head against the floor. Neeru suffered head injuries and was hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

She spoke to Bombay Times from the hospital as she recounted the horror that unfolded. “The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan’s villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it. Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn’t approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough,” she was quoted.

Before Neeru, Armaan dated his Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant and Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji.