Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Khan Sharma

The Dabangg actor of Bollywood Salman Khan is a busy man as he keeps juggling between films and his TV commitments. The actor, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the industry, has stated multiple times that he works round the clock. HIs statement holds true given that we hardly see him take a break. But when it comes to his family and especially his nephew Ahil, he breaks every rule. If there ever is a contest for the best Mamu, Salman Khan will win it without much competition. His sister and the youngest of the family, Arpita Khan Sharma’s regular social media uploads are proof of that.

On Friday, Arpita took to Instagram to share an adorable picture in which we see her with the cutest mama-bhanja jodi. In the picture, little Ahil is sandwiched between his mommy Arpita Khan Sharma and Bharat actor Salman Khan who is clicked in a rarely-seen-mood. The actor seems to be completely wrapped around little Ahil's finger and it's simple awwdorable.

Arpita even went on to say that this is her life in one frame and thanked god for blessing her with these two.

Salman loves kids and Ahil is extra special and enjoys a little extra love and attention from his mamu. At his birthday on the Bigg Boss set or any press conference, everywhere he goes, Ahil is the biggest star.

Earlier in 2018, a video on social media featuring Salman and Ahil went viral where we saw the two busy in each other's company and engrossed in painting.

When he's not doting on his nephew, Salman Khan is busy making films. He will soon be seen in Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, and Sunil Grover in the lead. Salman recently announced his next venture Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the two are teaming after two decades.