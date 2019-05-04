Arulnithi's latest release, K-13 falls prey to piracy as the film gets leaked

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 6.14 pm May 04 2019, 6.14 pm

Arulnithi's K-13 that hit the screens on May 3 and the film has opened up to decent and positive reviews from the audience and the critics. Though a smaller section of people have expressed their disappointment over the film, majority of the audience have given the green signal for the film and the momentum is slowly picking up with the positive word of mouth from the people. This Barath Neelakantan directorial is a suspense thriller that has Shraddha Srinath playing the female lead. In an unfortunate turn of events, the film's pirated version has been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Tamilgun and more.

Piracy is a never-ending threat to south Indian films, especially Tamil films, as the release of pirated versions on the Internet reduces the turnover of the crowd at the theatres. The common audience sight the high ticket cost and exorbitant snack prices to be one of the major reasons for opting to watch pirated versions of films at their home. The Tamil Film Producers Council's Anti-Piracy team have been trying their best to bring down the links of the recently released films, but their efforts seem to go in vain. Every weekend, a newly released film falls prey to piracy and this weekend's addition is K-13. Just when the film is getting to gain more audience in the theatre, this leak definitely must be a big blow for the makers.

However, the team of K-13 are confident about their product and have faith in the audience, as they believe that the film will do well at the box office despite the leak on Tamilrockers. In a similar manner, Gautham Karthik's Devarattam, which released this weekend, has also been leaked on the internet. When is Kollywood going to see the light of the day?