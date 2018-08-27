Arvind Swami gets hold of September, might have 3 releases back to back!

His last outing in Bhaskar Oru Rascal turned out to be a debacle, but that cannot deny the fact that Arvind Swami’s second innings in the industry is a case study for the future. After numerous delays and postponements, it looks like three of his films are wisely poised for back to back releases in September.

It will all begin with the mystery thriller Naragasooran, which will hit the screens on September 13. Originally planned as an August 31 release, the film was pushed by two weeks adhering to the overcrowding releases at the end of the month. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film also has Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Aathmikaa and others in the cast.

Next in line would be Sathuranga Vettai-2 where he pairs with Trisha. The film is vying for the September 20 slot, and would be sandwiched between Naragasooran and the big release of the actor at the end of September – Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the Mani Ratnam directorial.

With the trailer clocking more than 4 million views, it has turned out to be one of the most awaited films of the year. So if things go as planned, Arvind Swami is set and ready to make us buy movie tickets almost every weekend, next month.