As Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz tank at the box office, another film surfaces

Box office experts speculated disruptions in collections for films following Padmaavati’s release, but it seems like movies are tanking at the box office even before that. With releases like Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi not performing well post their January 12 release, one can only wonder what the reason behind it is.

“Both these films have been made in such a way that they target a very niche audience which explains their limited collection on opening weekend,” said film and trade business analyst, Girish Johar.

These films have been granted a very small window to make their collection as it is estimated that after January 25, it will only be Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat that is going to rule the box office. There will be a ripple effect felt by films released after these mammoths.

Kaalakaandi, estimated to have been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore saw dip in its second day collection at the box office. The film opened its book at Rs 1 crore followed by Rs 95 lakhs on Saturday. This trend does not sound ominous for Saif Ali Khan as this would mark another flop for his already struggling career. The star since Cocktail in 2012, has only been delivering flops, the latest among them being Rangoon and Chef in 2017.

“Kaalakaandi is an adult film which appeals to a very limited niche audience. It is also contributed to the way the movie the promoted,” added Johar.

The other contender at the box office was Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz which also did not break ground on its first day, fishing only Rs 75 lakhs on its first day followed by a doubling of its revenue on the second day as it recorded Rs 1.5 crore. However, this may not be enough for the boxing based film, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore.

“Mukkabaaz’s fallback despite a good feedback can be due to a non-star cast. This film can also get content heavy for the audience. Both these movie’s chances at recovering their budget looks slim, at least theatrically,” said Johar.

A surprising contender at the box office which has been doing well is horror flick, 1921, which is a sequel to 1920. The film has already managed to collect Rs 3.75 core with neither a star cast nor critical reviews. But it is not that shocking for analysts. “Horror has always been preferred at the box office. It has the highest return on investment. The genre does well in Hollywood and the success is also replicated in Bollywood when it is well made,” added Johar.

As these films struggle to get their act together at the box office, the public at large wait for the release of Padmaavat and Padman during the Republic holiday weekend.