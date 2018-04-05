home/ entertainment
As Salman Khan enters jail, sympathies pour in from Bollywood

As Salman Khan enters jail, sympathies pour in from Bollywood

First published: April 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Updated: April 05, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s conviction in the Blackbuck poaching case has left the industry shocked. The 19 years long case finally received a verdict from a Jodhpur court. As the actor headed to Jodhpur Central jail for the weekend, reactions from his colleagues poured in. Most seemed to be sympathetic towards Khan’s sorry fate in the verdict.

Parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan was quick to react as she met outside the parliament. "I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," Bachchan said.

Film director Subhash Ghai too called the verdict too severe on social media. He cited that he is one of the most loved person in the industry and by his fans. But again he reinstated the fact that he believed in the judiciary.

A close friend of Khan, Arjun Rampal, expressed sorrow over the verdict. He too mentioned that the “law takes its course” but that by no means Khan “is a criminal”. In the end he pleaded for reduction of his sentence, “I do hope he gets the relief he deserves.”

Samir Soni, husband of actress Neelam, one of the accused in the case said, “I don't want to get into details but I'll just say that I am very happy for Neelam and the rest. A little disappointed for Salman. I just feel bad that one person was singled out. But yes, I am obviously glad for Neelam because this 20-year ordeal has come to an end. Thank god for that," the actor told Times Now.

In the meantime, Khan’s lawyer issued a statement saying the Sessions Court will hear their appeal at 10:30 am on Friday.

The incident happened during the filming of 1998 Hum Saath Saath Hain, the group consisting of all those accused had gone on a hunting expedition. It elongated for 20 years with the hearing last year held on January 2017.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Rampal #blackbuck poaching case #Bollywood #Entertainment #Jaya Bachchan #Neelam #Saif Ali Khan #salman khsn #Samir Soni #Sonali Bendre #Subhash Ghai #Tabu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All