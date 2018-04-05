As Salman Khan enters jail, sympathies pour in from Bollywood

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s conviction in the Blackbuck poaching case has left the industry shocked. The 19 years long case finally received a verdict from a Jodhpur court. As the actor headed to Jodhpur Central jail for the weekend, reactions from his colleagues poured in. Most seemed to be sympathetic towards Khan’s sorry fate in the verdict.

Parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan was quick to react as she met outside the parliament. "I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," Bachchan said.

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

Film director Subhash Ghai too called the verdict too severe on social media. He cited that he is one of the most loved person in the industry and by his fans. But again he reinstated the fact that he believed in the judiciary.

The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018

A close friend of Khan, Arjun Rampal, expressed sorrow over the verdict. He too mentioned that the “law takes its course” but that by no means Khan “is a criminal”. In the end he pleaded for reduction of his sentence, “I do hope he gets the relief he deserves.”

Samir Soni, husband of actress Neelam, one of the accused in the case said, “I don't want to get into details but I'll just say that I am very happy for Neelam and the rest. A little disappointed for Salman. I just feel bad that one person was singled out. But yes, I am obviously glad for Neelam because this 20-year ordeal has come to an end. Thank god for that," the actor told Times Now.

Sad, very sad to see @BeingSalmanKhan go to jail in the black buck case. He is a friend. But killing wildlife is also wrong, very wrong. Life sometimes takes you to a spot where you are conflicted, very conflicted. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) April 5, 2018

So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next block buster release? Dabangg'concert' tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives? 🤔 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2018

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.

Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that?#SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018

In the meantime, Khan’s lawyer issued a statement saying the Sessions Court will hear their appeal at 10:30 am on Friday.

The incident happened during the filming of 1998 Hum Saath Saath Hain, the group consisting of all those accused had gone on a hunting expedition. It elongated for 20 years with the hearing last year held on January 2017.