Ashley Judd reveals she was asked to take her shirt off during audition

As #MeToo and Time’s Up movement takes wind in Hollywood, stories are surfacing of the assault faced by its victims. One of the first to raise their voice during the unwinding of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, actress Ashley Judd is also sharing her story. The actress in an interview with People magazine opened up about a harrowing screen test she had to undergo as a young actress.

Speaking at the Univision Communications Behind The Camera: Where Diversity Begins panel during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday in Utah, Judd opened up about the experience. “Well first of all, my first audition yielded a screen test and I was asked to take my shirt off. It was between another woman and me, and I said that isn’t about our acting, that’s about evaluating a pair of breasts. And the answer was not ‘no’ but ‘hell no,'” said the 49-year-old actress of Someone Like You fame.

“I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrators shamelessness which he put on me — and I’ve given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs,” said Judd while discussing her new film, Monster.

Life has not been smooth for those who have raised their voice against those in power. But Judd stands by her right to protest when wronged. She said, “I have to know the hill on which I’m willing to die. And the hill on which I’m willing to die is equality, and if that means going to jail, being maligned, being defamed, having tremendous economic loss because I stood up to Harvey Weinstein — and it’s incalculable the amount of money I could have made that I didn’t — that’s the hill on which I’m willing to die.”