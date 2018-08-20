home/ entertainment
Asian Games 2018: Varun Dhawan lauds Vinesh Phogat, promotes Sui Dhaaga in the process

First published: August 20, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Updated: August 20, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

A wise man once said, “Everything is fair in love and war.” Well that’s an old saying. We did some addition and changed it to, “Everything is fair in love, war and promotions.” Major thanks to our very own Mauji aka Varun Dhawan. After giving back to back hits with Judwaa 2 and October, Varun is coming with his next, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India along with his leading lady Anushka Sharma and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film.

Indian athletes have been making the country proud in the ongoing Asian games 2018. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched Gold and created history by becoming first Indian women wrestler to bag the yellow medal at the Asian Games. Wishes started pouring in from all quarters for the young athlete. But what caught our attention was the congratulatory tweet from Varun Dhawan.

Well clearly, the actor did congratulate the wrestler, but not without promoting his film as he used #madeinindia ,which is also his film’s tagline. Smartly played Varun! Tweet ka tweet bhi hogaya and promotion ka promotion bhi.

Talking about Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, the story of the film revolves around married couple Mamta and Mauji who face hardships in life and overcome all the struggles and start their own business. The Yash Raj Films venture, which is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma is directed by Sharat Kataria. It will hit the theaters on September 28 this year.

