image
Sunday, October 21st 2018
English
Aspiring actress Meira Omar accuses Anirban Blah of sexual harassment

Entertainment

Aspiring actress Meira Omar accuses Anirban Blah of sexual harassment

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 21 2018, 11.43 am
back
#MeToo movementAnirban BlahBollywoodEntertainmentKWANMeira OmarMeTooTwitterWajah Tum Ho
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

Anu Malik dropped as Indian Idol 10 judge: Swetha Pandit hails decision

#MeToo effect: Anu Malik axed as Indian Idol 10 judge

Super 30: Vikas Bahl back to work for post-production?