Assamese singer Papon booked under POSCO for kissing minor girl

Assamese singer Angarag Papon Mahanta stirred trouble with a Facebook live session posted on his timeline. A Supreme Court lawyer, has filed a complaint against the singer for allegedly kissing a minor girl in the video. The lawyer has filed her complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and that the singer has been booked under POCSO Act by the police.

In the video, Papon is seen celebrating in a dressing room with the contestants of a children’s singing reality show, Voice of India Kids, of which he is currently judge. The February 20 video seems to have been shot after wrapping up shoot for a Holi special episode of the show. Before kissing the girl, he even pulls cheek of another contestant as a joyful gesture.

Complainant Runa Bhuyan said, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colors on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India.”

The singer so far has refrained from commenting on the allegation while his manager told Guwahati Plus that the singer didn’t intend any harm to the child, and was therefore not wrong on any count.