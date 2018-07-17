Asura, the most expensive Chinese film is a disaster at the box office

When a movie fails at the box office, it at least runs for a week, but the most expensive Chinese film, Asura has turned out to be a disaster, and the makers have decided to pull it down from the theatres just after three days of its release. According to Chinese state media the movie is made with a budget of $113 million, and ticketing platform Maoyan said it only collected $7.3 million over the weekend.

The fantasy film with heavy special effects was intended as the first instalment of the epic trilogy inspired by Tibetan Buddhist mythology. But, of course after seeing the response towards the first part, the makers now do not intend to make further instalments.

According to a report in Box Office Mojo, the estimated loss is of $106 million. This makes the film the fifth-biggest flop in the history of worldwide cinema, behind frontrunner Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas which had faced the loss of $125 million.

Asura turning a box office dud has come as a surprise as it starred bankable Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Ka-fai and Carina Lau.

While talking about the movie, Yang Hongtao, chairman of Ningxia Film Group, one of the producers of the film, had stated on Friday, "It's a very imaginative movie. We wanted the film to raise confidence in our own culture and train more domestic talent."