Atharva’s next with the director of 8 Thottakal gets a title!

Atharva is surely a busy man in Kollywood. Days after the release of his film Semma Botha Aagathey, the actor is getting ready for the release of his two films – Imaikkaa Nodigal and Boomerang, both which are different in their own ways. And now, the actor has kicked off his new film with director Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakal fame.

Titled Kurudhi Aattam, the film is touted to be a thriller on the lines of the director’s debut film, packed with interesting characters and tricky situations. Speaking more about the film, Sri Ganesh says “The film will be an intense action thriller, happening in the world of Madurai and its gangsters. It will be filled with a lot of raw and exciting action sequences, where the audience can actually feel the punches and blows. With a star like Atharva, whose status in the commercial arena is on the rise, we are confident of hitting the bull’s eye.”

The team is currently on a search for the heroine and will be announcing the rest of the cast very soon. The principal shoot will kickstart by the end of this month, once Atharva completes the promotions for his upcoming release Imaikkaa Nodigal.